Thompson (illness) will play Tuesday against Brooklyn, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Thompson went through his standard pregame routine and will suit up Tuesday despite battling an illness. He will come off the bench with Jalen Duren (ankle) entering the starting lineup alongside Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart (toe). Killian Hayes (illness) is unable to play, making Thompson one of the few point-of-attack defenders in Detroit's rotation Tuesday.