Thompson agreed to a five-year, $155 million rookie-scale contract extension with the Pistons on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Pistons have locked up their defensive ace through the 2031-32 season, so while Jalen Duren's future in Detroit remains murky, Thompson will form a backcourt duo with Cade Cunningham for years to come. Thompson has proven to be a solid playmaker and defender, but he still has room to grow offensively, and it remains to be seen if he can develop a reliable three-point stroke.