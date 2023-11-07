Thompson finished Monday's 120-109 loss to Golden State with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals across 38 minutes.

Thompson has recorded at least 10 tallies of one category in eight games in a row, as he extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games with another impressive outing here. Unfortunately, he came three rebounds shy of putting up a double-double. The rookie has flashed elite two-way potential in his first eight games, averaging 12.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 steals across 31.3 minutes per game.