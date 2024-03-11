Thompson (illness) is questionable for Monday's game versus Charlotte.

The Pistons removed Thompson from the injury report on Sunday night, only to add him back Monday morning with a questionable tag. If he does get the green light, he'll be a risky play considering he's under the weather. Thompson has averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in his last 14 starts.