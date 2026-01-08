Thompson chipped in 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-93 win over the Bulls.

The third-year forward recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game for the first time since Dec. 20, and the fourth time this season. Thompson's production remains erratic, but over the last 10 games he's averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.