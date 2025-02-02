Thompson (undisclosed) has returned after leaving for the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bulls, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It's unclear why Thompson went back to the locker room; however, the second-year pro should be able to handle his normal workload the rest of the way.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Chips in three blocks in win•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Another solid outing in win•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Out again Wednesday•