Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Briefly leaves game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson briefly left Wednesday's Game 5 against the Magic and went back to the locker room, though he returned to the game moments later, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.
He landed awkwardly after a block attempt and was limping on his way to the back, but he has since returned and appears to be moving around fine.
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