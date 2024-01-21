Thompson supplied 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 141-135 loss to the Bucks.

The 2023 fifth overall pick set a new career scoring high while coming within one board of his third double-double. Thompson is still trying to adjust to playing on the second unit, and the 20-year-old forward has only scored in double digits twice in 13 games since he made his last start. The cellar-dwelling Pistons have begun trading away roster pieces that aren't part of their core, so a spot in the starting five could open back up for Thompson before long. Until it does though, he's little more than a DFS dart throw or dynasty stash for fantasy purposes.