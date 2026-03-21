Thompson finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and seven steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors.

Thompson flexed his muscles on the defensive end, recording a career-high seven steals. Although the rest of his line was mostly underwhelming, anyone rostering Thompson is likely doing so in a bid to boost their defensive stats. While the production is exciting, the fact that he is still only playing minutes in the mid-20s is somewhat underwhelming. He remains a must-roster player, albeit in specific situations only.