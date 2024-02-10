Thompson (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Thompson has played on a tweaked ankle for two straight games, and that will likely continue on Saturday. He's expected to see a larger role for the remainder of the season with Bojan Bogdanovic no longer with the team. In his last four games, Thompson averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 turnovers.