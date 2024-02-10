Thompson (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Thompson has played through the left ankle sprain for two straight game and will likely continue to do so Saturday. Though the Pistons dealt away Bojan Bogdanovic on Thursday, Thompson may not be in store for a dramatic increase in playing time the rest of the way. Along with taking back another rotational forward in Simone Fontecchio in a separate deal, the Pistons are expected to get back starting power forward Isaiah Stewart (ankle) at some point down the road. In his last four games, Thompson averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 27.0 minutes per game in 27.0 minutes while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.