Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Saturday that Thompson is considered "day-to-day" due to a right ankle sprain, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Thompson sprained his right ankle during the first quarter of the Pistons' 121-106 loss to the Spurs on Thursday. He was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined for Sunday's road tilt against Miami. Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green are all candidates to enter the Pistons' starting lineup in Thompson's absence.