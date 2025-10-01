Thompson could spend more time as a ball-handler this season, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit's backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey should handle the bulk of the playmaking duties this year, though it sounds like the Pistons want to utilize Thompson more frequently with the ball in his hands. Thomson holds plenty of nine-category fantasy upside in 2025-26, but he'll likely need to improve his free-throw shooting in order to become a more complete asset in those formats. Over 26 regular-season outings following last season's All-Star break, the 2023 first-rounder averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game but shot just 69.8 percent from the charity stripe.