Thompson produced four points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks and three assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.

While the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft struggled offensively, Thompson made a big impact on the defensive end and delivered more blocks than the entire Miami roster. The Pistons won't lean on him too heavily out of the gate, but once he gets comfortable, the 20-year-old has the skills and athleticism to be a valuable fantasy asset as a rookie.