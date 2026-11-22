Thompson finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks over 38 minutes in Sunday's 107-97 loss to Atlanta.

After recording a triple-double in the 144-140 overtime win over the Wizards on Nov. 12, Thompson had another well-rounded performance, ending with his fifth double-double of the 2026-27 campaign. However, his efforts weren't enough to help his club avoid a second consecutive loss. The 23-year-old is now averaging 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, all career highs, along with 1.7 steals across 29.3 minutes per outing in 15 regular-season games.