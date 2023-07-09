Thompson recorded seven points (1-4 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes of Saturday's 89-78 win over the Magic in Summer League.

Thompson consistently made winning plays Saturday, oftentimes at the cost of being unable to hunt his own shot. He showcased his versatile skillset, coming down with nine boards and four steals/blocks while also dishing out a trio of impressive assists. Though Thompson's jumper is considered a work in progress, and he may struggle to find shots on an extremely talented Detroit Summer League roster, Thompson should continue to get plenty of run as the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft.