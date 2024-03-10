Thompson (illness) was questionable to return to Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports. He didn't return in the second half and finished with four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 11 minutes.

Thompson left Saturday's game in the first half, and it wouldn't be shocking if he doesn't return, as an illness might be enough reason to keep him on the sidelines for one or two games if not appropriately managed. Simone Fontecchio and Evan Fournier will benefit from Thompson's absence.