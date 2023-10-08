Thompson finished Sunday's preseason loss to the Suns with 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and a block in 39 minutes.

Making his NBA debut, Thompson saw no shortage of action after starting on the wing alongside Cade Cunningham and Alec Burks, while Jaden Ivey came off the bench. For fantasy purposes, Thompson's ability to rack up counting stats makes him an appealing later-round target, though field-gal and free-throw percentage could be an issue in roto leagues.