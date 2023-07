Thompson recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 79-73 Summer League win against the Spurs.

Thompson was among the most impressive players during the Summer League, displaying his athleticism, playmaking and defense. The Pistons will once again have a very young core, and Thompson figures to play a significant role right out of the gate.