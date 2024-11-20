Thompson (conditioning) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

A doubtful tag is a step in the right direction as Thompson continues to progress toward a return. He also just returned from a G League assignment in which he received some extra practice reps. Assuming Thompson is held out Thursday, he could return as soon as Saturday's game against Orlando. The second-year forward has been cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday that the team doesn't want to play Thompson in a game until he's completely comfortable. The second-year wing hasn't been playing 5-on-5 and has been limited in his workouts since March, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.