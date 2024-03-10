Thompson didn't return for the second half of Saturday's 142-124 loss to the Mavericks due to an illness, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports. He finished with four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes.

Thompson had played no fewer than 33 minutes in any of his last six appearances, but he'll finish well below that mark Saturday with the illness cutting his night short. The rookie has struggled mightily from the free-throw line and three-point range since moving back into a starting role Feb. 7, but he's been a strong source of defensive stats during that span.