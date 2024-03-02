Thompson totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 110-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thompson was excellent on both ends of the court Friday, filling out the stat sheet and making his presence felt on both ends of the court despite the fact the Pistons suffered a 10-point loss in what was the team's 50th defeat of the campaign. Thompson recovered a starting role on Feb. 7, and his numbers have been very good since then, averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest across his last 10 outings.