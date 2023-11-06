Thompson notched 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-106 loss to the Suns.

Thompson has been an absolute stat-filling machine, and while draft experts considered him one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft, he has outplayed even the most optimistic expectations to begin the season. He's unlikely to continue putting up these numbers throughout the entire campaign, but he's showing the ability to contribute on both ends of the court on a regular basis. Regression is likely to happen sooner than later, but he's making strides on offense as well, and he has now scored in double digits in four straight outings.