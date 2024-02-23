Thompson notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Pacers.

Thompson continues to be productive on both sides of the floor since entering the starting lineup Feb. 7. Thursday's contest was the sixth time he's recorded three-plus blocks in a game, and he has recorded at least one steal in each of his 12 games. In his last six starts, Thompson has averaged 12.0 points on 54.0 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals over 29.2 minutes per game.