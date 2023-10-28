Thompson finished Friday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets with six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block over 30 minutes. He also had three turnovers.
Thompson never got going offensively, but his versatile box score contributions are a huge and sustainable part of his game. The 20-year-old looks comfortable with the ball in his hands, and his supreme athleticism will help overcome some offensive clunkers throughout his rookie campaign.
