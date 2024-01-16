Thompson recorded 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-117 victory over the Wizards.

The rookie forward scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 13, a game in which he saw 30 minutes in a starting role. Thompson's erratic usage and production to begin his career have been frustrating, especially for a player selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, but once the 4-36 Pistons begin trading away veterans, there should be a bigger role for him in the rotation.