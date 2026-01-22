Thompson totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Thompson fell one rebound short of a double-double, while also adding at least three defensive stats for the fifth time in the past six games. Although his scoring continues to be an issue, Thompson has been a relatively consistent source of steals and blocks, while also providing out-of-position rebounds on a nightly basis. His limited skill set makes him a tough player to vouch for in every situation. However, for those not seeking points, he certainly warrants a roster spot.