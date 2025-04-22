Thompson produced five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 100-94 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Thompson was the primary defender on Jalen Brunson, but was quickly baited into several fouls to limit him to 21 total minutes. Thompson had similar problems in Game 1, finishing with five fouls in 23 minutes with 10 points, six rebounds and one assist.