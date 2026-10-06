Thompson amassed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason win over Phoenix.

Thompson did what he does best, racking up four combined steals and blocks, while also ending as one of five Pistons players to record double-digit scoring. Coming off what was a solid 2025-26 season, all signs point to Thompson playing an even larger role this season. Detroit signed Thompson to a five-year, $155 million deal during the offseason, presumably positioning him to be a huge part of the team's future. Although he has some limitations on the offensive end, Thompson warrants a spot in all fantasy leagues, making for a viable target anywhere after the sixth round, depending on your team's build.