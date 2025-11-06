Thompson registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 win over the Jazz.

Thompson responded nicely after a sluggish nine-point showing Monday against the Grizzlies. He took advantage of his scoring chances while also cleaning up the glass. Thompson has turned in two subpar performances through his first eight appearances of the 2025-26 campaign, but has otherwise been effective across the board.