Thompson was selected by the Pistons with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

After being deemed a five-star recruit at Pine Crest High School, Thompson signed the Overtime Elite basketball league with his brother, Amen, rather than play collegiately. During the 2022-23 season with City Reapers, he was named MVP behind 16.3 points on 48/30/67 shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game. His highlight-reel offensive plays get most of the attention, but the wing's defense might be where he makes the biggest impact out of the gate. He's hyper-athletic and versatile, which may allow him to defend all positions but center, especially when the other team runs small. Offensively, he's best with a head of steam toward the basket, whether on or off the ball. When he has the ball in his hands, he's an excellent passer who has demonstrated patience and precision. In joining Detroit, he'll have to learn to play off-ball out of the gate, as Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey will presumably be running the show ahead of him.