Thompson (illness) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Monday's game against Charlotte.

Thompson, who left Sunday's loss to Dallas in the second quarter and didn't return, appears set to suit up Monday, which will mark a continuation of his perfect attendance on the season. Thompson has started 14 straight games and is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.4 minutes per contest on 50.4 percent shooting from the field over that span.