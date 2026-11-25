Thompson closed with six points (3-3 FG), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-86 win over the Magic.

Thompson snapped a six-game streak of scoring in double figures but made his presence felt in other facets. The young forward hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds while also leading Detroit with a season-best four blocks. Through 16 appearances this campaign, Thompson has fared well with averages of 10.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.4 minutes per contest.