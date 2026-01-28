Thompson totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 win over the Nuggets.

Thompson saw just 20 minutes of play for the second game in a row which is below his average of 25.8 per game this year. He was very productive however racking up 14 points and four rebounds on high efficiency. Thompson's defensive prowess was on display on his way to five steals and one block.