Thompson ended Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the 76ers with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Thompson dominated the glass, collecting 15 defensive rebounds and finishing with a game-high 17 boards. The athletic forward made a significant impact despite a relatively quiet scoring performance, showcasing the rebounding ability that makes him valuable in category leagues. His lack of perimeter shooting remains a limitation, but his contributions on the glass and defensive upside continue to support his fantasy appeal.