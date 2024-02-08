Thompson went back to the locker room Wednesday with an apparent ankle injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Thompson got tangled up with Damontas Sabonis and went down after rolling his ankle. While he managed to limp off the court under his own power he'll head back to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Provides offensive spark off bench•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Career-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Flashes upside Monday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Scoreless in 14 minutes•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Officially cleared to play•