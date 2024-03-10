Thompson (undisclosed) headed to the locker room during the first half of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear what kind of injury led Thompson to get attention in the locker room, but the Pistons are being very cautious with their prized rookie. If he's unable to return, then Evan Fournier and Simone Fontecchio would be in line to see more minutes.