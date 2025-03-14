Thompson contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to Washington.

Thompson had a few fouls to his name, but his fantasy managers will be a little bummed about the low workload. Despite this dud, Thompson has still produced 10th-round value in nine-category formats over his last 10 games with 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game.