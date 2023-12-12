Thompson provided 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 131-123 loss to Indiana.

A combination of foul trouble and poor shooting had plagued Thompson in recent games, but the benefits of his hyper-active style prevailed Monday. Thompson's efficient night was fueled by cuts to the basket and put-back chances, which is an avenue to sustainable scoring for the rookie. He's Detroit's top defensive asset as well, in terms of playmaking and picking up tough assignments.