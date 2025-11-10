Thompson is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards with a right ankle sprain.

Thompson recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over the 76ers, but he's iffy for the second leg of the back-to-back set. If the Pistons exercise caution and hold Thompson out, the team may need to rely heavily on guys like Duncan Robinson and Ronald Holland.