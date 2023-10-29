Thompson totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 victory over Chicago.

Thompson has struggled with his shot at times and has gone a combined 6-for-23 over his first three regular-season appearances, but the rookie has made his presence felt on the glass with 31 total rebounds in that same span. Thompson must develop confidence with his shot, though that should happen as the season progresses. If fantasy owners are patient, the benefits could be rewarding due to the early signs he's showing as a potential all-around contributor.