Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs with an apparent right ankle injury, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Thompson appeared to twist his right ankle on a drive to the basket and was down in pain for a few minutes before hobbling to the locker room. Ronald Holland checked into the game to replace the injured Thompson, who can be considered questionable to return until the team has an update to share.
