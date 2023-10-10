Thompson is close to locking in a starting spot to open the season, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Coach Monty Williams said a starting spot is Ausar's to lose at this point, and it helps that the rookie had a phenomenal showing in his preseason debut. The Pistons are viewing Thompson as a power forward for the most part, but they may have to use him on the wings out of necessity. Either way, Thompson's fantasy arrow is pointed straight up.