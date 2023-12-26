Thompson is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to an illness.

Thompson wasn't listed on the Pistons' initial injury report, so it appears the illness is a new development. Teammate Killian Hayes has missed three straight games due to an ailment, but it's unclear if the two issues are related. Thompson has started six of the team's past seven contests, averaging 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks, but if he's available Tuesday, he'll likely operate off the bench due to Jalen Duren's (ankle) return, which will presumably shift Isaiah Stewart to power forward and Bojan Bogdanovic to small forward.