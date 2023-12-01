Thompson is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to a right facial fracture.
Thompson started Detroit's first 18 games this season but moved to a bench role in favor of Isaiah Livers on Thursday. However, the rookie picked up an injury during the contest too, but it shouldn't sideline him. Thompson may don a mask for a few games to ensure the facial fracture heals properly.
