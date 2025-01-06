Thompson is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Portland due to an illness.

Thompson is a late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status ahead of Monday's contest, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The timing is unfortunate for the second-year forward, as he's coming off a big performance in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves in which he posted 10 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two assists in 26 minutes. If Thompson can't go Monday, Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio could be more involved.