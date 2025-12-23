Thompson finished Monday's 110-102 victory over Portland with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

After blowing a 21-point lead, Thompson led a late rally in the fourth quarter after Cade Cunningham fouled out. He scored four key points along with two rebounds and a steal in the closing minutes during an 11-2 run that sealed the victory. The win also marked Thompson's third double-double of the season.