Thompson chipped in 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 loss to the Wizards.

For the sixth time this season, Thompson recorded at least four steals -- his season-high mark remains six steals, which he accomplished against Golden State on Jan. 30. Thompson has been a fourth-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games with 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes per contest.