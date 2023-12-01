Thompson will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons haven't won a game since Oct. 28, so it was inevitable that changes were coming. Isaiah Livers will replace Thompson in the starting lineup, but it would be surprising if Thompson didn't maintain a significant role.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Well-rounded production in loss•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Season-high 16 boards•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Another all-around performance•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Fills stat sheet admirably•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Produces another well-rounded line•