Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Thompson will move back to the bench due to the return of Tobias Harris (back) to the starting unit. Thompson has averaged 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in two appearances this season.
